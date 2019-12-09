Dia Mirza Announces New Production House On Birthday
Dia Mirza's company called One India Stories LLP plans to use different formats and mediums to bring forth genuine content.
Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram
Actress Dia Mirza has a gift for her fans on her 38th birthday. She is starting her new production house to make meaningful content. The company called One India Stories LLP plans to use different formats and mediums to bring forth genuine content.
"We plan to collaborate with some incredible individuals from different film industries and also have women-led stories as part of the roster," Dia said adding that she has been in conversation with multiple content creators, script writers and filmmakers.
"I believe in the power of ONE and that we are all bound by the thread of oneness and humanity. One India Stories is formed with this thought. We want to create stories that will make you pause and think, stories that will remind us of our connection to each other and the planet, stories that will make us watch and reflect. It's a very special start for me, something I've always wanted to do and I hope we are able to showcase our vision in every story we create", she added.
She also has a production company, Born Free Entertainment Private Limited, which she had launched along with her ex-husband Sahil Sangha in 2011.
