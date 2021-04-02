Dia Mirza Announces Pregnancy as She Flaunts Baby Bump, See Pic

Actress Dia Mirza has announced on social media that she is expecting her first child. She posted a picture in which sun is setting behind her as she gently cradles her baby bump.

Dia wrote, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…

Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb (sic)." She gave the picture credit to her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, with whom she tied the knot on February 15.

Fans flooded her social media post with loving comments and congratulatory messages. Post her wedding, Dia has been vacationing in Maldives with Vaibhav and her step daughter.

She has posted a string of images on Instagram from the trip. One picture, where Dia poses with her step daughter, has particularly captured social media fancy.

Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on February 15. The ceremony was attended by the duo’s family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vidya, amid others. Dia’s next movie is Wild Dog, with Nagarjuna in the lead role. The Telugu film is being directed by Ahishor Solomon and also stars Saiyami Kher and Ali Reza in pivotal roles.