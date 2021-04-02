Dia Mirza Announces Pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Gets Angry at Paparazzi

Actress Dia Mirza has announced on social media that she is expecting her first child. She posted a picture in which sun is setting behind her as she gently cradles her baby bump.

Dia wrote, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything."

One of the busiest actresses of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor was spotted at her friend Amrita Arora’s house on Wednesday, March 31. Kareena was seen wearing a white T-shirt and workout pants. While the actress is loved by the paparazzi, she was seen getting upset by them.

A small clipping has been shared by Tadka Bollywood on its Instagram account where the Jab We Met actress was seen stepping out of her best friend’s house.

Arjun Kapoor has discovered a quirky way to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his hit film Ki and Ka, in which he was cast alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by R Balki, Ki and Ka follows a young, married couple whose relationship challenges the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society.

As the film clocked five years, Arjun took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself holding a mangalsutra and revealed that it was a piece of memorabilia from the film. He also expressed his desire for a sequel, asking Kareena to weigh in.

Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli has lashed out at the actress for levelling false allegations against him that he had threatened to “ruin” her reputation. Shweta, who became a household name with Kasautii Zindagi Kay, married Abhinav in 2013 and welcomed their son Reyansh. However, the couple separated, with the post-split drama spilling over on social media. Abhinav accused Shweta of not letting him meet their son Reyansh.

Speaking about the same, Shweta told Bollywood Bubble, “In the lobby of my residential building, he (Abhinav) told me, ‘Ek aurat ki image kharab karne me kya lagta hai, just one post. Just one post, and you will be ruined,” she said. “After 5 to 6 days, he started posting (on social media), to spoil my reputation,” she added.

Late actor Kader Khan’s eldest son from his first wife, Abdul Quddus has breathed his last in Canada. As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown. Kader too had passed away in Canada at the age of 81 after being ill for a long time.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Abdul chose to stay away from entertainment industry and was apparently a security officer at an airport. Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani has also confirmed the news by sharing some throwback photos of the late actor with his late son.

