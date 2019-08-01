Dia Mirza Announces Separation From Husband Sahil Sangha on Social Media, Read Here

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has shared a post on social media saying that she has separated from her husband Sahil Sangha after four years of marriage. The couple got hitched in November 2014 and have known each other for years before tying the knot. She posted the note on Thursday, which read, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate."

She continued, "We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.

She added, "We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time."

Dia emphasised that neither she nor her Sahil will comment on the matter any further. "We will not be commenting any further on this matter," she concluded.

Sahil also shared the same note on his handle as well.

In November 2014, Dia and Sahil tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at a farmhouse in Ghitorni, Delhi. Their wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's friends from Bollywood including Sushmita Sen, Mahesh Bhupati, Lara Dutta, Rajkumar Hirani, Zayed Khan, Sophie Choudry and Cyrus Sahukar.

