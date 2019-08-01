Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Dia Mirza Announces Separation From Husband Sahil Sangha on Social Media, Read Here

Dia MIrza announced her separation from husband of four years, Sahil Sangha, on Instagram. She also has appealed for privacy in her post.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dia Mirza Announces Separation From Husband Sahil Sangha on Social Media, Read Here
Image of Sahil Sangha, Dia Mirza, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has shared a post on social media saying that she has separated from her husband Sahil Sangha after four years of marriage. The couple got hitched in November 2014 and have known each other for years before tying the knot. She posted the note on Thursday, which read, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate."

She continued, "We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.

She added, "We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time."

Dia emphasised that neither she nor her Sahil will comment on the matter any further. "We will not be commenting any further on this matter," she concluded.

See Dia Mirza's post here:

Sahil also shared the same note on his handle as well.

In November 2014, Dia and Sahil tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at a farmhouse in Ghitorni, Delhi. Their wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's friends from Bollywood including Sushmita Sen, Mahesh Bhupati, Lara Dutta, Rajkumar Hirani, Zayed Khan, Sophie Choudry and Cyrus Sahukar.

View this post on Instagram

My Japanese Wife ❤️

A post shared by Sahil Sangha (@sahil_insta_sangha) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali ❤️

A post shared by Sahil Sangha (@sahil_insta_sangha) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Goa you were wonderful as always ❤️

A post shared by Sahil Sangha (@sahil_insta_sangha) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram