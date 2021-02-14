Dia Mirza Attends a Get Together with 'New Family' Before Her Upcoming Wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza, who will reportedly tie the knot with her boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, recently attended a pre-wedding bash with her friends and family. Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, who is a close friend of Vaibhav, took to Instagram to welcome Dia into their 'crazy family.'

She wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you." Dia replied to the post with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani (@poojadadlani02)

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared more pictures from the bash on his Instagram profile. He wrote, "#diamirza with her boyfriend and her new family as she celebrated her pre wedding bash #diakishaadi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bhayani had also broken the news of Dia's upcoming wedding. He wrote, "Have been hinting you with her bridal pictures recently. #diamirza set to get married on 15th to her boyfriend #vaibhavrekhi . It is going to be a simple home wedding with only few family members. #diakishaadi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The couple will get married in a private home wedding. "Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told PTI.

Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman who lives in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill area. He was previously married to a yoga and lifestyle coach, Sunaina Rekhi, according to The Siasat Daily. They have a daughter together as well. As per reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav bonded during the lockdown. The two also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. The two announced their separation in 2019 via social media.