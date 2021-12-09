CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dia Mirza Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Love

On her birthday, Dia Mirza is collecting warm wishes and loving greetings from fans, friends and colleagues.

Entertainment Bureau

Dia Mirza is stepping into another beautiful year of her life today. On her birthday, the actress is collecting warm wishes and loving greetings from fans, friends and colleagues. Throwback pictures and adorable notes are raining for the 40-year-old star, also a model, producer and social worker.

Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning portrait of the birthday girl on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous Dia. Have a wonderful day.”

Anushka Sharma, in her birthday wish, added a candid click of Dia with a little pooch. The actress wished love and light always for the green warrior.

Another special wish came from a long-time friend, actress Bipasha Basu, who shared a throwback picture with Dia and wrote, “Stay blessed pretty girl.”

“My dearest Dee, happy happy birthday. What a year it has been for you,”read a loved-up message from Dia’s close friend, Sophie Choudry.

Diana Penty picked a lovely photograph of “the amazing human.” “Here’s to love and light and all the happiness in the world,”added the actress.

Athiya Shetty wished Dia “a year filled with lots of love and happiness.”

Here’s how other celebrities sent love to Dia on her special day:

Dia’s last Bollywood film was Thappad, co-starring Taapsse Pannu. Dia had also featured in Nagurjana’s action thriller Wild Dog. The actress currently features in the Netflix web series Call My Agent Bollywood, also starring Kubbra Sait.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

December 09, 2021