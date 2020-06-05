Dia Mirza Calls Bhumi Pednekar 'A Relentless Climate Warrior,' Latter Confesses Drawing Inspiration From Her

Actress Dia Mirza says Bhumi Pednekar is a wonderful artiste as well as a relentless climate warrior.

This week on Dia's Instagram chat show, "#DownToEarthWithDee", the actors shared stories of activism and inspiration in their journeys towards a common goal.

"What I love about Bhumi is not only her craft but her humanity and the choices she makes to build environmental awareness. Along with being a wonderful artiste, she is a relentless climate warrior," said Dia.

Bhumi admitted to drawing inspiration from Dia's consistent efforts for environmental action over the years, referring to when the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador had begun boycotting plastic bottles years ago. "I've been brought up with a lot of compassion and just general awareness since I was very little," Bhumi shared, adding that what she missed out on in Mumbai she enjoyed heartily in her grandparents' Jaipur farmhouse. My grandmother had hundreds of trees and everything was homegrown. I've spent a lot of time up close with nature. I realised how important it is to coexist with nature."

Bhumi had also urged all to fight the COVID-19 pandemic through an anti-spitting campaign, ahead of the World Environment Day, that aims to educate people. She has reminded that the dreaded novel coronavirus spreads even by spitting.

"We have to defeat coronavirus and everyone has to join hands. Leave the habit of spitting. We have to save the country. Currently, our country is under the threat of corona and the fatal disease spreads even by spitting," Bhumi said. She added, "We all came together to get associated with the toilet campaign and pledged to make the country clean. Similarly, let's pledge to make the country corona free, by avoiding to spit here and there," she'd said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

