Dia Mirza Celebrates 19 Years of Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein: 'I was All of 19 When This Movie Released'
Dia Mirza in RHTDM
As Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein completed 19 years, Dia Mirza took a look back at her first Hindi film which she did when she was only 19 years old.
- Last Updated: October 19, 2020, 17:15 IST
Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein remains one of the most loved romantic Hindi films of all time. The film's female lead Dia Mirza has put up a video collage of scenes from the film to celebrate 19 years of its release.
Dia took a look back her 19-year-old self in her first film that has gained so much love from fans over the years. "This one is very close to my heart. I was all of 19 and this was my first movie. Celebrating this beautiful journey of love Love for storytelling, love for cinema. And your love for this movie," she posted.
Jacky Bhagnani, who started working an assistant director with this film produced by his father Vashu Bhagnani, put up a nostalgic post. "'Bas ek hi Tamanna hai.. Rehna hai tere dil mein' ~ RHTDM a love story that redefined love for many of us. My first film as an assistant on set as a 15 year old,little did I know that whats being made is going to live in our hearts forever. 19yearsofRHTDM @poojafilms," he said.
Directed by Gautham Menon, the film was a remake of the filmmaker's Tamil movie Minnale. The 2001 Hindi film also starred Anupam Kher and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. The film's music continues to be popular till today. It wasn't a hit when it released in 2001, but gained popularity over time.