1-MIN READ

Dia Mirza Condemns Sanjay Raut's Abusive Comments About Kangana Ranaut

Actress Dia Mirza took to Twitter to condemn Sanjay Raut, who in a TV interview called actress Kangana Ranaut a "haramkhor ladki" for her opinion about Mumbai.

Actress Dia Mirza took to Twitter to condemn Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut's abusive comments towards Kangana Ranaut. In an interview Raut had called the Manikarika actress "haraamkhor ladki."

Dia tweeted, "Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language."

Kangana Ranaut was attacked by Raut for comparing Mumbai to "Pakistan occupied Kashmir" and "Taliban" in her tweets. The issue started when Kangana shared screenshots of CP Mumbai Police liking a 'derogatory' tweet about her. She had said that she felt unsafe in the city.

Raut, in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, had asked the actress to stay away from Mumbai. Kangana had then taken to Twitter to say that the minister had issued an open threat against her and compared Mumbai with POK.

After Kangana's tweets several celebrities took to Twitter to refute her statement. Shiv Sena also organised a protest against her in Mumbai and Thane.

