Dia Mirza Condemns Sanjay Raut's Abusive Comments About Kangana Ranaut

Actress Dia Mirza took to Twitter to condemn Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut's abusive comments towards Kangana Ranaut. In an interview Raut had called the Manikarika actress "haraamkhor ladki."

Dia tweeted, "Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language."

Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language. https://t.co/6uY3AObCcw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 5, 2020

Kangana Ranaut was attacked by Raut for comparing Mumbai to "Pakistan occupied Kashmir" and "Taliban" in her tweets. The issue started when Kangana shared screenshots of CP Mumbai Police liking a 'derogatory' tweet about her. She had said that she felt unsafe in the city.

Raut, in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, had asked the actress to stay away from Mumbai. Kangana had then taken to Twitter to say that the minister had issued an open threat against her and compared Mumbai with POK.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

After Kangana's tweets several celebrities took to Twitter to refute her statement. Shiv Sena also organised a protest against her in Mumbai and Thane.