Dia Mirza Denies Reports Dragging Her Into Drugs Probe, Calls Them 'Baseless and Frivolous'

After Dia Mirza's name was dragged into the Bollywood-drug nexus that has come into limelight in the probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actress clarified on Twitter that she has got nothing to do with it. Several reports claimed that Dia would also be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after her name reportedly came up during the probe.

The actress posted a series of tweets to refute the reports, saying that such baseless news hampers her reputation. "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work," she tweeted.

"I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," Dia added.

1) I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. - Continued — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

Some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs came on the radar of the NCB, who reportedly will be calling some Bollywood actresses for questioning. An official said on Tuesday that Deepika Padukone might be summoned if needed. Some of these chats were purportedly between Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash and one 'D', they said.

The federal anti-drugs agency has already summoned Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar in connection with its probe. The official said the NCB might also summon actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and designer Simone Khambatta this week.