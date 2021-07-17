Dia Mirza Extends Birthday Greetings to Her Ex-Husband Sahil Sangha

Divorces and separations do not mean that the former couple has bad blood between them. Bollywood beauty Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha are perfect examples of it. The two remain to be friends even after parting ways. On Sahil’s birthday, which was on July 16, Dia extended birthday wishes to her ex-husband.

In a fancy birthday post on her Instagram Stories, the actress had shared a picture of Sahil from a safari. Dia wrote, "Happy birthday Sa,” along with heart, hugs, and tiger emoticons. In the click, Sahil has donned a brown jacket and beige pants, and he is seen sitting on a car.

The former couple ended their 11 years of togetherness in 2019 and decided to go their separate ways. Through a joint statement, the duo had shared the news with their fans and loved ones. In the statement, they had mentioned that the two will continue to be there for each other with love and respect.

After their separation news made headlines, Sahil was accused of having an extra-marital affair with Judgementall Hai Kya writer, Kanika Dhillon. However, Dia never broke her silence on the same. Angry at such malicious claims, Sahil had refuted the reports and asked people to maintain a certain level of decency before making callous assumptions.

Dia and Sahil got hitched in 2014 and after 5 years, they got divorced.

Now, Dia is married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. They tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan in May. A few days ago, Dia had revealed that her son was born premature and is under the observation of ‘tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.’

Dia had informed that she faced a sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy followed by a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection. However, she said that it could have been life-threatening but a timely interruption by doctors prevented it. The actress shared that an emergency C-section was done to bring their little one into the world.

