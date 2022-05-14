Dia Mirza Gets Emotional On Son Avyaan's 1st Birthday, Recalls Docs Prepped Her For 'The Worst'

Dia Mirza penned an emotional post on her son Avyaan Azad’s first birthday. Sharing a picture with the little one, the actress revealed that Avyaan was born three months prematurely with necrotising enterocolitis and spent a few months in the NICU. The little one had to undergo two surgeries after his birth. Dia added that the doctors had asked her and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi to prepare for the ‘worst’.

“Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma," she wrote.

“After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us. Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior," Dia added.

She went on to reveal that Avyaan’s first word was Tiger. “Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is - Tiger," Dia said.

“We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking such good care of you. Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us," Dia concluded the post.

The post received love from many, including Soha Ali Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Gul Panag, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

