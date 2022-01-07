Dia Mirza Gives a Glimpse of Son Avyaan's Face in New Peek-a-boo Video on Instagram

Dia Mirza has been keeping her son Avyaan’s face away from the spotlight. While she has posted a bunch of pictures featuring the little one in the past few months, she has opted to keep his face hidden from the camera. However, on Friday, Dia took to Instagram and shared a video with the best look yet of the toddler’s face.

In the video, Avyaan was seen placed on a baby mat, wearing a white outfit. Dia handed him a colourful ball while she sat behind the camera and recorded him play. Sharing the picture, Dia wrote, “Peek-a-boo!!!"

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan last summer. He was born on May 14. However, it wasn’t until July 2021 that she shared the news of his arrival with fans. Dia, in an Instagram post at the time, had revealed she suffered a sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy, followed by a severe bacterial infection. She had to undergo an emergency C-section.

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," she said. Avyaan was under medical care for a few months. In September, Dia had shared another post on Instagram announcing his arrival home and thanked the team of doctors who took care of him.

Dia announced her pregnancy shortly after her wedding to Vaibhav. The couple tied the knot in February 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at her home in Mumbai. Dia received love and praises after she chose a priestess to perform their wedding ceremony. Vaibhav has a daughter, Samaira Rekhi, from his first marriage. Samaira shares a close bond with Dia, with the actress often sharing pictures with her. Samaira had joined Dia and Vaibhav on their trip to the Maldives as well.

