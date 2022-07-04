Dia Mirza Gives a Shoutout to 'Fierce, Authentic' Neha Dhupia as Latter Completes 20 Years as Miss India

It has been 20 years since Neha Dhupia won the Miss India crown and on this special occasion, Dia Mirza has taken to social media to pen a note for her. In 2002, Dhupia bagged the Miss India title whereas Dia won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000. The former beauty pageant winner shared a photo of Neha and wrote, “Celebrating 20 years of this fierce, authentic, strong and beautiful woman.” The picture was taken at the recently held Miss India 2022 pageant, where Neha was one of the jury members.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Sini Shetty is the current owner of the Miss India crown. Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Miss India 2022 second runner-up. The winner was chosen from among the top 31 state winners. The ceremony took place on July 3 at the Jio World Centre.

The star-studded night saw actors such as Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj as members of the jury panel. Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back “memories of the priceless experiences I’ve had with this pageant”.

“It’s almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout,” the actor said in a statement.

Talking of Neha, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Qayamat: City Under Threat. She has done several films after that and is also popular for judging the reality show Roadies. She married Angad Bedi in 2018 and they are now parents to two kids.

