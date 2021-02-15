Dia Mirza Glows at Her Bridal Shower, See Pics

Dia Mirza is soon going to be married to entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. A couple of pictures from her pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on social media in which she is seen wearing a stunning white dress as she glows ahead of her big day.

The images are from her bridal shower, which was also attended by and organised by her gal pals. Dia wears a veil and a tiara as she sits on a stylish wooden chair wearing a sash that reads, "Bride to be".

Earlier in the day, Dia shared a picture from her mehendi ceremony.

As per reports, Dia's wedding will be a private affair with only closely friends and family invited, claims a report.

This would be Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announce their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019.

Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. It releases on April 2.