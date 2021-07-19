Dia Mirza Grooves With Her ‘Bestie’ Samaira Rekhi in Adorable Dance Video

Bollywood diva Dia Mirza shares an adorable bond with her step-daughter Samaira and the two are more like ‘besties.’ On July 18, the Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress treated her fans on Instagram to a cute dance video with her stepdaughter. In the clip, the two were featured shaking a leg on the popular Instagram Reel song Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Dia wrote that she was having ‘Sunday Shenanigans’ with her bestie. Samaira is Vaibhav Rekhi daughter from his first marriage with Yoga expert Sunaina Rekhi. Earlier this year in February, Vaibhav tied the knot with Dia in a close knit-ceremony.

The two were seen twinning as they wore similar white tees, ripped blue jeans, and completed the look with white sneakers. Not only the outfit, but the ‘besties’ are also well coordinated when it comes to their dance moves. Her fans could not take their eyes off the new mom and Samaira. The love and the bond between the two is just adorable and it might also put a smile on your face too.

Apart from the fans, Dia’s industry friends also showered love on the post. Soni Razdan, Bipasha Basu, Diana Penty, Esha Gupta, and Ayush Mehta were some of the popular celebs who dropped in their comments on the post. “Haha cuuuuuties,” wrote Soni Razdan, while Ayush was in awe of the clip as he found the duo extremely cute.

A few days ago, the actress had announced the birth of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. In a long post, Dia revealed that her son was born prematurely on May 14 as she had undergone an appendectomy during her pregnancy along with a severe bacterial infection. The actress informed that the little one was under the proper care of nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, which starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. She was also seen in the Telugu film Wild Dog, which starred Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film was directed by Ahishor Solomon and also featured Saiyami Kher and Ali Reza in pivotal roles.

