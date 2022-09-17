Dia Mirza Holds Stepdaughter Samaira Close As Paparazzi Surround Them For Pics; Watch Video

Dia Mirza shares a special bond with her stepdaughter Samaira. She often appears on Dia’s Instagram posts and the duo has also featured together in a few cute videos together. On Saturday, Dia’s protective side emerged when she and Samaira were seen exiting the Mumbai airport.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Dia was seen wearing a block print salwar kameez along with a red dupatta. She had a mask on. Meanwhile, Samaira was seen wearing a casual tee with a pair of shorts. She was busy on a call. Dia was seen holding on to her while they made their way to the car before she guided her onto the other side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Samaira is Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter from his first marriage with Yoga expert Sunaina Rekhi. Last February, Vaibhav tied the knot with Dia in a close knit-ceremony. The couple’s intimate wedding took place at Dia’s house at the time which was attended by close family and friends. Dia’s stepdaughter Samaira was also a part of the wedding ceremonies.

A few months after the wedding, Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son Avyaan. The baby was born prematurely in May 2021 and had to spend a few months in the NICU before he was healthy enough to be discharged. Dia often shares glimpses of her son on Instagram. He turned one earlier this year and Dia had penned a sweet note on the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia has filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film, Bheed in the pipeline. The actress also recently shot for Taapsee Pannu’s film Dhak Dhak. The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The team recently shared a picture Khardung La: World’s Highest Motorable Pass.

