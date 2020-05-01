MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dia Mirza Joins Forces With Women World Leaders To Fight Covid-19

Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia, a United Nations Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, has teamed up with the women world leaders as part of a global advocacy effort called 'Rise for All'.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Dia Mirza has joined women world leaders, including Melinda Gates and Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, to support the global plan for social and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dia, a United Nations Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, has teamed up with the women world leaders as part of a global advocacy effort called 'Rise for All'.

The effort is to support the United Nations' plan for social and economic recovery from coronavirus globally.

Speaking of the global effort, Dia said: "My optimism, my belief in humanity and my faith in us during this shared experience tell me that we will overcome this pandemic and work towards building a more sustainable world by not just ensuring we adopt and follow through on the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, but find individual action and individual ways to become better citizens of our planet."

Convened by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, 'Rise for All' aims to mobilise support for the UN roadmap to tackle the development emergency emerging out of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to fully fund the UN Response and Recovery Trust Fund.

Dia is part of an initial group of nine prominent women joining the UN Deputy Secretary-General in raising their voices to save lives and protect livelihoods, urging leaders in all countries, across all sectors, to address the humanitarian crisis of the pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres