Dia Mirza Miffed with 'Lies' Surrounding Separation, Nusrat Jahan Enjoys Dreamy Honeymoon

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon announced her separation from husband Prakash Kovelamudi on the same day that Dia Mirza proclaimed that her marriage with Sahil Sangha has ended. It gave rise to rumours that connected the two, with many reports suggesting Dhillon as the reason behind Mirza's separation from Sangha. That surely did not go down well with Mirza.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is currently honeymooning with her husband Nikhil Jain at an undisclosed picturesque beach destination. The Bengali actress-MP took has shared pictures of herself from the vacation.

Here are the top news highlights of the day from the entertainment world.

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan puts in her own swagger into everything she does, and her latest bridal photo shoot for a magazine is no exception. In shimmery lehengas and glittering jewellery, the actress is setting some major fashion goals for would-be-brides.

Enni Soni, a new song from Saaho, was released today. The sleek, romantic song has Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor standing at a high altitude with snowcapped peaks all around, singing about their love for each other.

Nusrat Jahan has had a lot on her plate lately, right from the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections to her wedding with Nikhil Jain immediately after. The 29-year-old Trinamool MP seems to be enjoying a much needed break with her husband at a beachside location.

Dia Mirza has slammed reports implying that screenwriter Kanika Dhillon is the reason she part ways with husband Sahil Sangha. "As a woman I will not stand for another woman's name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie," she tweeted. Dhillon also responded to one of her tweets and thanked her for her graciousness.

The charm of Dwayne Johnson and cynicism of Jason Statham make a heady cocktail in Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw, which makes you whistle at the top of your lungs. It's one of those spin-offs that makes you totally ignore how it could have looked with the original star-cast.

