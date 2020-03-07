Dia Mirza on Her Divorce with Sahil Sangha: People Ask Me How Am I So Strong

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who continues to receive appreciation for her work in Thappad, has revealed how people reacted to the news of her divorce.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor stated that how the behaviour of the people around her changed after she announced her divorce with Sahil Sangha. “You are moving in circles where people are educated but they still feel a sense of sadness. There's definitely a sense of empathy as well. So the gaze is not necessarily critical, it's empathetic and sometimes even pitiful. It's also sometimes awe and admiration. Sometimes, people ask me how am I so strong and how do I get up and go to work like this? I just want to tell them I find my way and I hope you'll find yours".

Emphasizing on how the society sees a woman after the tag of divorcee she added, “Some people feel divorce is an excuse to not compromise. Yes, in life, you have to adapt and compromise. But the questions is - when does it stop? How much is too much, how less is too little? That's a personal choice."

Dia had announced her separation with Sahil Sangha in August 2019. In a joint statement, the couple had said that the decision was mutual and the two would continue to have love and respect for each other. The duo had tied the knot in October 2014 at Sahil’s Chhatarpur farm house in New Delhi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

