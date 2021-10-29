Dia Mirza On Her Wedding Sari: I Have Great Respect For Indian Tradition

Dia Mirza turned heads at one of the recently-concluded Fashion Weeks. The actress looked exquisite in the embellished ivory ensemble as a showstopper for L’effet by Sanjev Marwaaha.

The 39-year-old, who is also a social worker, shared a few photo stills on Instagram that revealed her look.

After walking the ramp, Dia spoke to The Times Of India and shared details around the traditional red sari she wore for her wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, this year.

When asked why she opted for a sari on her big day instead of a lehenga, Dia said, “I have great respect for Indian tradition and the tradition of our rich textiles and I wanted to wear something that would be a forever garment.” She added that she wanted something that she could repeat again on different occasions and “a garment that would breathe and live the legacy of our inherited treasures.”

Dia became a trendsetter for brides-to-be who followed suit after the actress debuted the simplicity over over-the-top look. For her low-key wedding which was a daytime ceremony, Dia went for a classic bridal look, pairing her Benarasi sari from Raw Mango with a matching veil/dupatta draped over her head. In the accessory department, Dia chose a gold choker, green and gold bangles, maang tikka and jhumkas.

Her bridal look served like a breath of fresh air with touches of chastity in the beauty department. Her natural makeup was complemented with mogra around the hair bun and minimal mehandi.

On August 7, Dia marked National Handlooms Day by showing solidarity with the #DilSeHandloom and #IAmHandloomingIt campaign. She shared one of her own happy pictures from her wedding wherein she is wearing her favourite ‘forever’ sari.

Dia also shared a message for fellow women who are not sure about wearing sustainable clothing for any occasion. “Sustainability is the way to go forward. It empowers artisans, it helps the environment and the best thing about these garments is that they last forever,” she was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.