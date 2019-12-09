Dia Mirza Opens About Split with Sahil Sangha, Says 'Work Is Cathartic'

Actress Dia Mirza who is celebrating her 38th birthday on Monday, December 9 has had a busy year in 2019. The actress made her web-series debut in Zee5's Kaafir, with Mohit Raina, for which she received praise. The actress also shot and wrapped Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, along with Taapsee Pannu, that will release in 2020. However, the actress also hit a rough patch as she separated with her husband Sahil Sangha after 5 years of marriage.

Talking about the split with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Any major life change is challenging, painful and difficult but the work is cathartic. This is what helps you grow and keeps your pursuit of happiness alive. And I am fortunate that the kind of work that I do gives me the opportunity to deal with the pain better. I want to just go out there and keep finding my voice and keep empowering myself and others.”

The actress, on her birthday, also announced her Production House called One India Stories. She is also the co-founder of Born Free Entertainment with Sangha. Talking about her new venture, she said, “I chose this name because one means everybody and India has my name. I want to backstories that connect to all of us, bring people together, influence and impact positive change to grow to learn and share that discovery and learning.”

The actress, who is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, said, “I want for all of India to become single-use plastic free, I want clean air and people to care for and protect the environment.”

