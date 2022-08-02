Dia Mirza Pens Heartbreaking Note After Niece Tanya Passes Away: You Always Brought a Smile to Our Hearts

Congress leader Feroz Khan’s daughter and actress Dia Mirza's niece Tanya Kakde died in a car accident in Hyderabad on Monday morning. The incident took place at the Shamshabad Airport Road, reported India Today. Mourning her niece, Dia Mirza wrote a heart-wrenching note on her social media on Monday. She took to her Instagram and shared a photo of Tanya smiling with all her heart. The Sanju actress penned an emotional note with the photo. The caption of the post read: “My niece. My child. My Jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… You always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.” She added a yellow heart, tiger and folded hand emoji.

See her post:

As soon as she shared the post, Bollywood celebs and friends offered condolences in the comments section. Boman Irani commented, “I have no words to comfort you, Dia. This is heartbreaking. Your words mean much. Hope they can heal. I pray.” Soni Razdan wrote, “Oh Dia, so sorry for your loss. Big hug to you take care.” Tillotama Shome also commented, “Oh no Dia, my deepest condolences to you and the family. Death is hard enough, but the death of a young life is harder to fathom. So sorry.” Sunil Shetty, Esha Gupta and Riddhimma Kapoor Sahni dropped folded hand emoji.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shamshabad shared that in the accident, the woman identified as Tanya sustained severe head injuries after which she was immediately shifted to Osmania Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead, reported India Today.

On the work front, Dia will be seen in Dhak Dhak co-starring with Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.

