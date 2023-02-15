Dia Mirza Posts Wedding Day Video on Anniversary with Hubby Vaibhav Rekhi; Neha Dhupia, Lara Dutta React

Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, are celebrating their second anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Dia Mirza uploaded her wedding video with Vaibhav on social media. She also posted a heartwarming note along with it, “Happy Anniversary, Husband. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of all time—eternal love and our beautiful children."

In the video, the couple is first shown signing their marriage papers. Moving on, Vaibhav recites a poem for Dia. Dia can be seen gazing longingly at Vaibhav as he delivers the uplifting speech. The video clip was filled with touching moments, including the exchanging of rings and Vaibhav's wedding vows. With some assistance, Dia Mirza was also seen attempting to say the Marathi wedding vows.

In the anniversary post, Dia also penned a short poem for her husband. She wrote, “Sitaaron ke aage jahaan aur bhi hai; Humare ishq mein imtihaan aur bhi hai. Abhi tho naapi hai muthi bhar zameen; Aage aasman aur bhi hai. (our world goes beyond the stars; our love is yet to face many more challenges. We have only experienced some of them. There is a whole sky ahead of us.)"

Fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and happy anniversary messages as soon as she posted the video. Even Dia Mirza’s industry friends could not refrain from commenting. Neha Dhupia exclaimed, “Adorable D! Love you guys." Actress Lara Dutta wrote, “Happy Anniversary, you two lovely goofballs!" Gauahar Khan commented, “God bless." Nimrat Kaur also said they looked adorable and wished them a “Happy happy anniversary." Masaba Gupta recalled the wedding, saying, “Such a nice, refreshing wedding D.

Soon after their marriage, the duo welcomed their baby boy, Avyaan, in May 2021. On the work front, Dia Mirza is all set to appear in Dhak Dhak with actresses Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film Dhak Dhak, which is helmed by Tarun Dudeja, follows the story of a road trip undertaken by an all-girl gang. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming social drama film Bheed.

