Dia Mirza, R Madhavan Celebrate 18 Years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with Sweet Twitter Exchange
Dia Mirza celebrated 18 years of the release of her romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with a sweet GIF and co-star R Madhavan had the sweetest words for her.
Image: Instagram
Dia Mirza, R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan starrer romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was released 18 years ago on October 19. Dia Mirza, who played the female lead Reena in the Gautham Menon directorial, took to Twitter to share a GIF from the film featuring herself and R Madhavan. The actress has asked people on social media to share their best moments from RHTDM.
"Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein - forever #18YearsOfRHTDM. Share your best moments connected to this love story," she tweeted.
Rehna hai tere dil mein - forever 💗 #18YearsOfRHTDM Share your best moments connected to this love story? @ActorMadhavan @poojafilms @jackkybhagnani #SaifAliKhan #ZaraZara #DilkoTumsePyaarHua pic.twitter.com/xo3joeK4xF— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 19, 2019
R Madhavan replied to Dia Mirza's Tweet in the most adorable manner. Madhavan was all praise about Dia as he wrote, "It seems to me like yesterday... especially since you look the same my lady."
It seems to me like yesterday... especially since you look the same my lady @deespeak ... https://t.co/1lU2tJ3NnI— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 19, 2019
It didn't end there. Dia again took to Twitter to respond to R Madhavan's reply with heart emojis.
Maddddyyyyyy 💗💗💗 #18YearsOfRHTDM https://t.co/P8SpzS6Yfb— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 19, 2019
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was released on October 19, 2001 and the songs from the film composed by Harris Jayaraj are still considered to be some of the most romantic numbers.
RHTDM was the Hindi remake of Tamil film Minnale which was also directed by Gautham Menon and starred R Madhavan. Both Dia Mirza and R Madhavan made their Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.
Here are some of the other best moments shared by people on social media from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.
The way Maddy celebrated Reena's Birthday, though it was nt her b'day😍😍❤❤ and ofcourse first and last scene😍❤ It has been 18yrs nd this movie is still one of my fav😍 #18YearsofRHTDM pic.twitter.com/jni9tjFhO7— Pooja Mote (@Pooja_vm) October 19, 2019
#18YearsOfRHTDM Rehna Hai Tere Dil Me ❣️- ForeverLove Mumbai #AmchiMumbaiA love story that is so true and pure teaches.I have seen this movie since my childhood days and i really loved it ...#Maddy & #Shruti@deespeak@ActorMadhavan #DiaMirza pic.twitter.com/HuUSr26vRU— Shwetabh Shashwat (@shwetabh_) October 19, 2019
October 19, 2019
