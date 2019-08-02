Dia Mirza Refutes Rumours Around Separation from Sahil Sangha, Kanika Dhillon Thanks Her

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza announced her separation from husband of five years, film producer Sahil Sangha. Mirza wrote a long Instagram post in which she said that she still has a cordial relationship with Sangha.

On the same day, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon also announced her separation from husband Prakash Kovelamudi. There were reports that the two have been living separately for quite some time now. However, they’re open to collaborating on different projects.

Soon, new reports surfaced suggesting Dhillon as the reason behind Mirza’s separation from Sangha. However, Mirza didn’t take it lightly and put out a tweet refuting all such rumours.

On Friday, She wrote, “This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised.”

She added, “What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues’ names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman I will not stand for another woman’s name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie.”

She further wrote, “There is absolutely no truth to the alleged reports and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways. We have requested the media to be graceful and allow us this time for some privacy. Really hope they can respect that.”

Dhillon also responded to one of her tweets and wrote, “Thank u! @deespeak always admired ur work.. and now admire u more for ur graciousness and what u stand for as a woman and as a person!! Much love and big hug!”

The feeling was mutual as Mirza said, “Admire you Kanika! Thank you for your graciousness.”

Before that, Mirza had already written one tweet to Dhillon, in which she said, “I am so sorry Kanika that people can be so disgraceful. All my love to you.”

Celebrities live under constant media scrutiny and sometimes that takes a toll on their personal lives. By responding in time, Mirza demonstrated a mature way of dealing with such situations.

