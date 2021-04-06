Dia Mirza Replies to Troll, Says ‘We Didn’t Marry Because We Were Having a Baby’

Actress Dia Mirza recently took to social media and shared that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. A follower asked the actress why couldn’t she announce her pregnancy before the marriage.

Replying to the same, the actress wrote, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

On April 2, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself as she gently cradled her baby bump. She captioned the picture, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb (sic).”

Dia got married to Vaibhav in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on February 15.