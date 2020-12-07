Dia Mirza Says Her 'Good Looks' Came in the Way of Getting Movie Roles

Actress Dia Mirza has shared some interesting points from her movie career. She entered the film industry after winning a beauty pageant and in 2000 and gained widespread recognition from her hit film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. However, she regrets losing out on movie roles because of her good looks.

In an interview, she revealed, "I think any stereotype and pre conceived notions are not good. The way I look has been a disadvantage for me in my acting profession many a times. I have lost a job and not been cast in a part because I look too good. It is a strange disadvantage."

“I may be sounding very ungrateful. But because of the colour of my skin I am at a disadvantage," she added.

Dia won the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant two decades ago. Today, she is also a producer and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS).

"When I look back, I just feel, it was all meant to happen. Me being spotted by a modelling agent at 16, the advertising campaigns, fashion shows, editorial shoots that followed. And then the Miss India pageant and the international crown, of course. It all seemed daunting then but I guess, at some level, I was ready. Just as I always am, when another new and exciting challenge beckons me," Dia told IANS about her career in showbiz.