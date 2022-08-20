Dia Mirza Says She is Having a Hard Week, Friends, Fans Shower Love on Her

Dia Mirza has been one of the most popular faces in the Indian Film Industry. The stellar actress who shot to fame with Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein likes to keep her fans and admirers updated through her social media handles. From personal musings to posting glimpses from her everyday life, Dia Mirza comes across as an affable celeb who also exudes positivity. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning candid picture of herself where she can be seen smiling effortlessly in a vibrant outfit. However, it was her caption that caught the attention of her fans as she expressed she was going through a rough week.

Her caption read, “Im having a hard week. But staying strong. Because #WeCanDoHardThings If you are having a tough time please breathe through it. And know that you are love.”

Several celebs and fans of the wondrous actor left endearing comments filled with support and warmth. Actor Sandhya Mridul wrote, “I’m coming to give you a hug. And take one without a fight.” Singer Sophie Chowdry said, “Big hug my Dee.” Aditya Rao Hydari wrote, “Huuuugs”. Meanwhile, one of her fans commented, “Big hug baby! We always get through it”, another one wrote, “You are a strong girl.”Someone also said, “You will be alright sweetheart! Wishes”.

Recently, Congress leader Feroz Khan’s daughter and actress Dia Mirza’s niece Tanya Kakde died in a car accident in Hyderabad. The incident took place at the Shamshabad Airport Road. Mourning her niece, Dia Mirza had written a heart-wrenching note on Instagram along with a photo of Tanya smiling with all her heart. The caption of the post read: “My niece. My child. My Jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… You always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.” She added a yellow heart, tiger and folded hand emoji.

On the professional front, Dia will be seen in Dhak Dhak co-starring with Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.

