Dia Mirza Separates From Husband Sahil Sangha, Sushmita Sen to Marry Rohman Shawl This Year

One of Bollywood's sweetest couples, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha, are splitting up. The actress announced that she is separating from her husband of four years in a social media post, saying that the decision is mutual.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is definitely in love, and speculation about whether she will make her relationship with Rohman Shawl official or not has been doing the rounds for a while. If latest reports are to be believed, the actress is all set to tie the knot with the model in November this year.

Anushka Sharma has flown to Miami to be by her cricketer husband Virat Kohli's side ahead of India-West Indies series. Several photographs of the couple spending some quality time with each other over food have taken social media by storm.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has written an open letter in response to TV actor Firdaus Jamal calling her "a mediocre model at best" and an "aged actress fit to play only mother's role" recently on a TV show. Though she has not addressed it to anyone or taken names, her text makes it amply clear that it is in response to the media furore created over Jamal's sexist and misogynistic comments.

Dia Mirza has shared a post on social media saying that she has separated from her husband Sahil Sangha after four years of marriage. The couple got hitched in November 2014 and have known each other for years before tying the knot. She posted the note on Thursday, which read, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate."

After TV actress Abigail Pande shared a topless yoga picture to promote nude yoga, he good friend Aashka Goradia has done the same, striking a different yoga pose, topless.

Sushmita Sen has experienced motherhood already with her two adopted daughters, but has never tied the knot. Reports say the actress is set to take that plunge with current boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and they might get hitched late this year.

