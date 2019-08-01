Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Dia Mirza Separates From Husband Sahil Sangha, Sushmita Sen to Marry Rohman Shawl This Year

While Dia Mirza announced that her four-year marriage with Sahil Sangha has come to an end, latest reports suggest that wedding bells might ring for Sushmita Sen soon. Find out more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dia Mirza Separates From Husband Sahil Sangha, Sushmita Sen to Marry Rohman Shawl This Year
While Dia Mirza announced that her four-year marriage with Sahil Sangha has come to an end, latest reports suggest that wedding bells might ring for Sushmita Sen soon. Find out more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.
Loading...

One of Bollywood's sweetest couples, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha, are splitting up. The actress announced that she is separating from her husband of four years in a social media post, saying that the decision is mutual.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is definitely in love, and speculation about whether she will make her relationship with Rohman Shawl official or not has been doing the rounds for a while. If latest reports are to be believed, the actress is all set to tie the knot with the model in November this year.

Here are the latest news highlights from the showbiz world.

Anushka Sharma has flown to Miami to be by her cricketer husband Virat Kohli's side ahead of India-West Indies series. Several photographs of the couple spending some quality time with each other over food have taken social media by storm.

Read: Ahead of India-WI Cricket Series, Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in Miami

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has written an open letter in response to TV actor Firdaus Jamal calling her "a mediocre model at best" and an "aged actress fit to play only mother's role" recently on a TV show. Though she has not addressed it to anyone or taken names, her text makes it amply clear that it is in response to the media furore created over Jamal's sexist and misogynistic comments.

Read: Mahira Khan’s Letter to Pakistani Actor Who Called Her ‘Too Old to Play Heroine’ is Pure Gold

Dia Mirza has shared a post on social media saying that she has separated from her husband Sahil Sangha after four years of marriage. The couple got hitched in November 2014 and have known each other for years before tying the knot. She posted the note on Thursday, which read, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate."

Read: Dia Mirza Announces Separation From Husband Sahil Sangha on Instagram, Read Here

After TV actress Abigail Pande shared a topless yoga picture to promote nude yoga, he good friend Aashka Goradia has done the same, striking a different yoga pose, topless.

Read: After Abigail Pande, Aashka Goradia Shares Topless Picture, Promotes Nude Yoga

Sushmita Sen has experienced motherhood already with her two adopted daughters, but has never tied the knot. Reports say the actress is set to take that plunge with current boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and they might get hitched late this year.

Read: Sushmita Sen to Tie the Knot With Rohman Shawl in 2019 Winter Wedding: Report

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram