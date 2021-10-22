Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Video of Son; Lara Dutta Comments 'Please Can I Eat Him Up'

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share a video of her six-month-old son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. “Hakuna Matata ❤️🐯," the actress wrote alongside the video. In the video, the actress has captured Avyaan’s legs as he was resting on a white blanket with little tigers printed on it. She also added Hakuna Matata song from the movie Lion King.

Actresses Lara Dutta and Malaika Arora took to the comments section of the post and showered love on Avyaan. While Lara commented, “Pleaseeee can I eat him up??! 😍😍😍", Malaika dropped heart emojis.

Dia and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi exchanged wedding vows on February 15 in an intimate gathering after a brief courtship. Their wedding was conducted by a priestess, Sheela Atta. The ceremony was low-key with families and close friends in attendance. The couple welcomed their first child in May.

Dia revealed in an Instagram post that she gave birth to a son who they named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. On July 14, Dia mentioned that it was a premature delivery and the baby was born on May 14. “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," she added.

