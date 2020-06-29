Dia Mirza Shares BTS Photo with Ranbir Kapoor to Celebrate 2 Years of Sanju

Sanju, the biopic of Sanjay Dutt directed by Rajkumar Hirani, completed two years of release on June 29. Dia Mirza, who played the role of Dutt's wife Maanayata on screen, shared behind-the-scenes photos with lead actor Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of the film.

"Will be forever grateful for the trust, the love and joy this team gave me. Thank you #TeamSanju," Dia wrote.

The film follows the life of Sanjay Dutt, his addiction with drugs, arrest for alleged association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, relationship with his father Sunil Dutt, comeback in the industry, his jail term and his release. The ensemble cast also featured Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

Sanju was a huge box office success when it released in 2018, becoming one of the highest grossing films in Hindi cinema. Ranbir was lauded for aping the looks and mannerisms of Sanjay Dutt from various stages of his life.

Talking about reuniting with Hirani after having worked together in Lage Raho Munnabhai, Dia had told IANS, "Having worked with Raju Sir before, the comfort level was already established. This significantly helped me imbibe the character he had written with Abhijat Joshi (the scriptwriter), which truly did justice to the strong presence Maanayata had in Sanjay Sir's life. For me, it was an opportunity to empathise with everything she had experienced in her real life, and I hope I did justice to the role."

