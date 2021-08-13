Dia Mirza Shares First Photo of Son Avyaan, Dresses Him Up in Elephant Print Onesie

Actress Dia Mirza is a staunch advocate of protecting the environment and conserving nature as the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations SDGs advocate. Now it seems she is inculcating that love for nature in her son Avyaan as well.

As the 39-year-old actress celebrated World Elephant Day on Thursday, Dia shared a picture on her Instagram Stories where her followers caught a glimpse of her three-month-old baby. The former Miss Asia Pacific had dressed up her son in an adorable onesie that featured cute prints of elephants on it. Although the picture protected the privacy of Avyaan and did not reveal his face, Dia made sure that her 4.6 million followers saw the white-coloured-onesie with the mini print of the giant animal. Captioning the picture Dia wrote, “We are celebrating World Elephant Day.”

Dia announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post on July 14. The actress had posted a picture where she was holding the tiny hands of her son. Accompanying the picture was an equally delicate and detailed caption where Dia opened up about her son’s premature birth on May 14. Part of the caption explained the ordeal of Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi as she wrote, “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.”

Dia further mentioned how her son’s early birth and his subsequent care and treatment has taught her some life lessons as she wrote, “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage.”

Dia tied the knot with Rekhi earlier in February this year.

