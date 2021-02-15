Dia Mirza Shares Pic from Mehendi Ceremony, Her Cute Caption is Unmissable

Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. On social media, the actress shared a glimpse of her hands that had the deep colour of henna, as she is all set to become a bride. The image is from her mehendi ceremony as she wrote alongside it, "Pyaar".

Earlier, Dia was clicked with her husband-to-be Vaibhav in Bandra's Pali Hill area. The couple was getting off their car when the paparazzi captured a few shots of them. Dia kept it casual in a navy blue printed t-shirt with olive green comfy pants and flats. She tied her hair up in a ponytail and was also seen wearing a face mask.

Read: Dia Mirza Steps Out with Husband-to-be Vaibhav Rekhi Ahead of Their Wedding, See Pics

The wedding will be a private affair with only closely friends and family invited, claims a report.

This would be Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announce their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019.

Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. It releases on April 2.