Dia Mirza Shares Son Avyaan’s Photo, See Who Showers Love

A number of Bollywood celebrities shared good wishes through social media on the occasion of Independence Day. Similarly, Dia Mirza too wished her fans on this special day. She shared a picture with her son Avyaan which is now going viral. The actress gave a beautiful glimpse of her son to her fans on social media. On August 15, Dia shared the photo on her Instagram account. In the picture, the baby boy is holding the Indian tricolour flag.

In the caption of the post the actress wished for her son to always be ‘Azaad’ which means free or independent. A number of Dia’s friends from the industry commented on the post. Actress Priyanka Chopra too could not control herself and reacted to the picture with some cute emoticons. Along with her Tahira Kashyap also reacted with an emoji.

Dia gave birth to her son on May 14 and shared the good news on social media. The actresses’ fans waited to know about the baby since the day she made an announcement about her pregnancy.

Dia wrote a long post and shared it on Instagram informing people about the birth of her child. She also told that she and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi named their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The meaning of the name Avyaan is ‘good’ and ‘complete’. The actress said that her son was kept in the ICU as she had a pre mature delivery. She also thanked her fans and well-wishers for all their prayers and concern.

Dia’s Instagram handle is an interesting place as she keeps sharing sneak peeks from her personal life which is really liked by her fans. With a following of 4.6 million on her Instagram account, the actress knows how to keep her fans engaged. As far as work is concerned the actress was last seen with Taapsee Pannu in the film ‘Thappad’.

