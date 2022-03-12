Dia Mirza Shares Son’s Solo Picture for First Time; Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu Shower Love

Dia Mirza is all hearts as she recently shared a solo photo of her son Avyaan Azad Rekhi for the first time. Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child in May 2021. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted an adorable photo of their son. In the picture, Avyaan can be seen sitting on a couch beautifully looking upwards. His one hand is on his cheek as if he is giving a pose for the camera. The little one is lost in his thoughts as Dia captured the image. Dia captioned it as, “A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always, Thank you for being ours,” followed by heart eye and Earth emoji.

Many celebrities reacted to Dia's photo with blessings for the little one. Amrita Arora called him cute whereas Kareena Kapoor showered love by saying pudding to the little hands. Bipasha Basu, Sophie Chaudhary, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Lara Bhupathi, Nimrat Kaur, Priyanka Chopra and others also commented on Dia’s post. Fans too didn’t leave a moment to bless the baby and call him cute and adorable.

This isn’t the first time Dia has posted a glimpse of his child though it’s the first solo picture of him on Dia’s social media. Earlier, Dia shared a photo of Avyaan sleeping peacefully in a baby carrier.

In the mesmerising photo, Dia can be seen looking at the smaller version of her with love. Mommy Dia carries the baby in the safest place that is her arms.

For the unversed, Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony in February 2021. She broke all the stereotypes by having a simple wedding carried by a female priest. Their first son, Avyaan was born prematurely in May 2021 through emergency caesarean delivery. However, they brought home the baby after a few weeks of keeping him in the Intensive Care Unit. Dia had shared the news of them becoming parents on her Instagram.

