Dia Mirza Shares Throwback Pic from Her Adventure Trails

Dia Mirza has shared a never-posted-before image on Instagram. In the beautiful pic taken against a green ground, Dia poses with her arms open soaking the warmth of the sun. She is wearing a white blouse, olive pants and a brown hat and shoes.

Posting the click, she wrote, “Born free * #ThursdayThrowback #IntoTheWild #TravelWithDee #NatureLove #One (sic)”

Dia recently joined her fellow members of the Bollywood industry in an initiative that aims to help domestic violence victims.

Dia voiced Jayshree to reveal the plight of a victim. She wrote, “I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp(sic.)”

Dia made her television debut with an adventure travel food documentary called, Ganga - The Soul of India. On the big screen, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The movie featured Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Maya Sarao, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Kumud Mishra in main roles.

