Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Pic From Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi to Celebrate Indian Handloom

Bollywood actress and environmantal activist Dia Mirza recently shared an unseen picture from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi to celebrate National Handloom Day. On her wedding, Dia had worn a stunning red and golden saree from Raw Mango. In her post, the actress talked about the effort and precision put by artisans in their work. Dia also urged fans to celebrate and appreciate India’s rich heritage.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “There is so much to love, respect and treasure about our #IndianHandlooms!!!" Saluting the dexterity of the craftsmen and women, she continued: “Have you ever witnessed our master craftsmen/women at work? It is easily one of the most spellbinding processes. The precision and fluidity with which those hands and feet move so perfectly synchronised with the rhythm of the loom creating poetry in motion… These craft forms are ours to celebrate everyday."

She further wrote, “On National Handloom Day, 7th of August, let’s come together to celebrate the culturally rich and incredible textiles of India. Let’s appreciate the hands behind the looms that work meticulously to weave the finest of the fabrics."

The actor recently gave birth to her first child Avyaan Azad Rekhi. She penned a lengthy note to thank her well-wisher. Avyaan was born premature and was cared for in the Neonatal ICU.

Dia Mirza married Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Dia had announced her pregnancy from a picture from their honeymoon trip to Maldives.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, which starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. She was also seen in the Telugu film Wild Dog, which starred Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film was directed by Ahishor Solomon and also featured Saiyami Kher and Ali Reza in pivotal roles.

