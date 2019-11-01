Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Dia Mirza Slams BCCI’s Decision to Hold India-Bangladesh T20 Match in Delhi Amid High Pollution Level

With the double pressure of Diwali aftermath and stubble burning from neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab, the national capital is choking. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the first T20I venue can’t be shifted from Delhi.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dia Mirza Slams BCCI’s Decision to Hold India-Bangladesh T20 Match in Delhi Amid High Pollution Level
Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is a vocal activist about environmental issues. Now, she has taken to Twitter to express her disapproval towards Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s decision to host the India-Bangladesh T20I match on November 3 in Delhi despite massive pollution and smog in the National Capital.

With the double pressure of Diwali aftermath and stubble burning from neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab, the national capital is choking. Pollution level has been downright hazardous.

Criticising the cricket board, the actor wrote, “It is baffling that the @BCCI has decided to go ahead with the T20 match despite the AQI’s severe 412! This complete denial of the hazards of exposing ourselves to pollution is what cripples our ability to seek and implement swift solutions. #MyRightToBreathe #BreatheLife.”

She also spoke about the right to breathe, Dia wrote: “And it was baffling last year, and the year before that. Come on #India! Let’s work on acceptance and follow it with conclusive action. We have to shed this attitude of denial. The fundamental #RightToLife starts with our BREATH. #CleanAir #BeatAirPollution #MRTB #BreatheLife”.

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has said that the first T20I scheduled to be played between India and Bangladesh can’t be shifted from Delhi. The former Indian Cricketer also said that the board will consider the air quality index from next time.

“We have spoken to Delhi authorities in the last two days. They are expecting the match to go through. It could not be cancelled in the last minute," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He further added, "We came in on the October 28 and it was too late to do anything, Lot of preparation go in matches. I hope it goes through. Post Diwali is a difficult time in the North. There is smoke and dust and everything, in future when we schedule matches in North at this time of the year, we have to be a bit more practical."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram