MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dia Mirza Starts Keep It Up Challenge With Sportspersons

Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza recently got sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal and Mahesh Bhupathi to take part in Keep It Up Challenge to spread cheer amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Share this:

Actress-producer Dia Mirza, also a UN Sustainable Development Goals advocate, recently got sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal and Mahesh Bhupathi to join her efforts to spread cheer during the pandemic. She says sports have a unique way of energising people.

Dia recently managed to enlist the support of her friends from the world of sports for a challenge started by the United Nations.

Called the 'Keep It Up' Challenge, the activity is aimed at creating hope and solidarity as many across the world are growing weary and tired of the social restrictions due to the pandemic.

The challenge is simple. All one needs to do is take a video doing a trick like bouncing, balancing, or keeping a ball or any other object in the air; then post it on social media and nominate three other friends to do the same.

"It's very important to keep our spirits up during these trying times and sports have a very unique way of energising us. Honestly, all I had to do was send a message to my friends and they were more than happy to be a part of this campaign. I just hope it helps," said Dia.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading