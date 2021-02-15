Dia Mirza Steps Out with Husband-to-be Vaibhav Rekhi Ahead of Their Wedding, See Pics

Dia Mirza was clicked with her husband-to-be Vaibhav Rekhi in Bandra's Pali Hill area on Sunday. The couple was getting off their car when the paparazzi captured a few shots of them. Dia kept it casual in a navy blue printed t-shirt with olive green comfy pants and flats. She tied her hair up in a ponytail and was also seen wearing a face mask.

Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi today, i.e. February 15. Dia and Vaibhav will get married in the presence of family and close friends. Dia and Vaibhav have been dating for some time now, and have kept their relationship private.

While the actress has not confirmed or denied the reports yet, her sister-in-law to be, Pooja Dadlani, who is also Shah Rukh Khan's manager, went ahead and gave her the formal welcome. Sharing photos from a mini bash organised for the couple late Saturday night, Pooja wrote, “Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you." Dia indirectly confirmed the wedding reports by dropping a red heart emoji on Pooja's post.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. The couple announced separation in 2019 on social media after five years of marriage.