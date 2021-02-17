Dia Mirza Talks About Her Mother's Cancer Diagnosis with Kareena Kapoor in Viral Throwback Video

A video of actress Dia Mirza from her appearance on Kareena Kapoor's talk-show What Women Want is going viral. The actress and UN ambassador had talked to Kareena about women's health and wellness and had opened up about her mother' cancer diagnosis.

In the video, Dia could be heard talking about the importance of an early detection for cancer. She said, "This happened with my mother last year. She was diagnosed with first-stage cancer. And because of early detection, we could take her to the hospital and they conducted a mastectomy on her. And thankfully, touch wood, she didn't even have to go through chemo or radiation. So and she is cancer free." She also said that it was imporant to conduct self-examination and pap-smear tests.

Dia, on the other hand, recently made headlines after she married businessmen Vaibhav Rekhi. After the ceremony, Dia took to Instagram to share gorgeous pictures of the newlyweds. She wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman who lives in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill area. He was previously married to a yoga and lifestyle coach, Sunaina Rekhi, according to The Siasat Daily. They have a daughter together as well. As per reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav bonded during the lockdown. Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. The two announced their separation in 2019 via social media.