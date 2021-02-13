Dia Mirza to Tie the Knot with Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15: Report

Actress Dia Mirza will reportedly tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The wedding will take place in Mumbai on February 15, reports SpotboyE.com. The portal also suggests that the wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman and lives in Bandra's Pali Hill area, according to SpotboyE. Dia was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. The two announced their separation on social media in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. A joint statement signed by both Dia and Sahil said they would continue to maintain a cordial rapport even after their split: "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."

Dia Mirza and her long-time business partner Sahil Sangha married in October 2014 after dating for several years. They had a close-knit wedding at Sahil's Chhattarpur farmhouse in Delhi.

Dia Mirza is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Her last Bollywood film was Thappad. Dia Mirza also featured in the web-series Kaafir and has produced the show Mind The Malhotras.