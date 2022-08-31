Here's Why Dia Mirza Took on Her Stepfather’s Surname Before Participating in Miss India Pageant

Dia Mirza is a renowned model, filmmaker, actress, and social activist. After a life-threatening pregnancy, she gave birth to her first child, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, in May 2021. Recently in an exclusive interview, the model delved into her past and opened up about her childhood and her relationship with her biological and step-father, how she adopted the surname of her step-father, and the loss of both fathers at a young age. The actress turned activist comes from a mixed lineage. Her father was German, Frank Hendrich, while her mother, Deepa Mirza is Bengali.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress in a candid interview with Bollywood Hungama revealed how she lost her biological father just at the tender age of 9. She shared, “ I have newspaper clippings that talk about his workshops that he conducted with teachers, that talk about his art… the paintings that he made or the sculptures that he made”. She reminisces the old memories and shares that her father was a deep sea diver, a painter, and a photographer too and how most of her beautiful childhood photos are all captured by him. She further adds that her parents were already separated when her father died and she did not get closure as she never saw his body, “I didn’t fully understand that he was gone and I would never see him again.”

In the same interview, she also disclosed why she adopted her step-father, Ahmed Mirza’s surname. She spoke fondly of her stepfather and how he inculcated values in her. She talked about the beautiful relationship that they shared and how he never tried to replace her biological father but made his own place in her heart. “I recognized that I had spent more years of my life with him and him as a parent, he just became more and more my father, and that’s why I took on his surname when I joined the Miss India pageant.” Tragically, she lost Frank at the age of 23 which was a huge loss for her. She said that she lost two fathers in one lifetime and it was very difficult.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Thappad, by Anubhav Sinha. She has Dhak Dhak by Tarun Dudeja and Bheed by Anubhav Sinha in the pipeline.

