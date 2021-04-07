Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi and His Ex-wife Get Together for a Special Occasion, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has only recently announced her pregnancy. She celebrated the birthday of her husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira Rekhi with great excitement. Incidentally, Vaibhav’s ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi also attended this birthday celebration of her daughter.

A video was shared by Sunaina on social media from the time her daughter Samaira celebrated her 12th birthday. Seemingly, Dia makes the video as Vaibhav and Sunaina stand by Samaira while she cuts the cake. Vaibhav is seen lovingly feeding the cake to Samaira. Sunania is all smiles as she stands besides her daughter. Samaira’s friends are also seen in the video as they celebrate the occasion and sing birthday song.

Dia married Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav on February 15. She had recently gone on a holiday with her husband and step daughter to Maldives. She also announced her pregnancy with a pic from her vacation.

