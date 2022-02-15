Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi Wedding Anniversary: Actress Shares Moving Video, Stepdaughter Samaira Makes A Cameo

Dia Mirza has shared a heartwarming video with never-before-seen glimpses of her wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi as the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary. The video featured Dia decked up as a bride and making her way to the mandap while Vaibhav waited for her. As she walked up to him, she blew him a kiss. As the couple reunited at the mandap, Vaibhav gave Dia a kiss and they dived into the rituals.

The couple had a few cute moments as the priestess wedded the couple at the ceremony. Vaibhav’s daughter Samaira Rekhi joined the couple’s family members and friends to celebrate their union. Dia shared the video and wrote, “There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life #SunSetKeDivane."

“Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day. A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way," she added. The couple’s family, friends and fans wished them on their first anniversary in the comments section.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on February 15, 2021. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at Dia’s home in Mumbai. A few weeks later, Dia revealed that the couple is expecting their first baby. They welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May.

Speaking about the wedding and her stepdaughter Samaira, Dia told Hindustan Times, “Time has flown by and this year has been one of the immense blessings and beautiful life lessons. The health complications Avyaan and I faced reminded me of how loved I am and how blessed to be surrounded by so many people who wish us well. I feel immensely lucky to not just have found love but also the friendship and trust of our daughter Samaira (Rekhi’s daughter from his previous marriage to Sunaina)."

