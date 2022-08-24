Dia Mirza Was Not Allowed To Hold Her Son For 2 Months After His Birth | Here's Why

Dia Mirza welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad in May last year. Over a year after attaining motherhood, the actress has now recalled a ‘life-threatening’ experience she had during the premature birth of her baby. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Dia Mirza revealed that when she was 5-months pregnant, she had to undergo appendix surgery, after which she suffered a “bacterial infection.” Her placenta was “hemorrhaging” and that’s when her doctor advised her to opt for the premature delivery of her son otherwise the infection would have affected her and her baby.

“It was really hard. I got sick, I had appendix surgery which had to be done while I was pregnant, in my fifth month. That must have led to some kind of bacterial infection spreading in the body. My placenta was hemorrhaging and the doctor said I have to pull your baby out otherwise I would have gone into sepsis. It was life-threatening for both of us and within 36 hours of birth, the baby had to go through surgery,” the actress said.

Dia Mirza further shared that when Avyaan was born, there were certain complications due to which he had to undergo two surgeries within 4 months. Not just this, but the actress was not also allowed to hold her son for over two months after he was born. “And then three and a half months after he was born, he had to go through a second surgery. He was in the NICU right through that time. I wasn’t even allowed to hold him till two and a half months had passed after he was born,” she added.

