Dia Mirza Wishes Vaibhav Rekhi on Birthday, Calls Him ‘Best Papa and Partner in Whole World’

Dia Mirza penned the sweetest birthday wish for her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. To mark the occasion, the actress shared a lovely throwback on Instagram. In the picture, Vaibhav is looking at Dia’s wrist tattoo. The two are casually dressed in the photo. Sharing the story behind it, Dia explained, “'What does this tattoo mean?' You had asked… 'it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad.'”

She added, “What a long way we’ve come in such a short time Vaibh. Wishing a happy birthday “to the best papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here’s to many more adventures and discoveries together."

Dia and Vaibhav exchanged wedding vows on February 15 in an intimate gathering after a brief courtship. Their wedding was conducted by a priestess, Sheela Atta. The ceremony was low-key with families and close friends in attendance.

After Dia revealed the news of her pregnancy, several people on social media alleged that it was the reason behind the marriage. Responding to an Instagram user’s comment, Dia had said, "Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. We didn't announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons).”

The couple welcomed their first child in May. Dia revealed in an Instagram post that she gave birth to a son who they named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. On July 14, Dia mentioned that it was a premature delivery and the baby was born on May 14.

"A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," she added.

