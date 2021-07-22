Dia Mirza's Eid Throwback Features Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Tanvi Azmi

Several Bollywood and TV celebrities extended Eid greeting to their fans and loved ones on July 21. With COVID-19 guidelines in place, this year’s Eid celebrations were way different and were also just limited to family members. People indeed missed celebrating festivals with great enthusiasm and fervor with their friends, family, and relatives. It appears that actress Dia Mirza is definitely missing the festive celebration of the pre-COVID world.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a priceless throwback picture to greet her fans on the occasion of Eid. Dia’s throwback picture featured her along with veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Divya Dutta, and Sulbha Arya. In the picture, all the actresses were seen posing a gesture of Aadab. Aadabis a greeting gesture most prominent among the Muslim community.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the actress went down the memory lane and remembered the times when she used to meet all her friends on Eid. In the caption, Dia wrote, "Woh bhi ek waqt that jab sab Eid ke roz mila karte the (those were the days when everybody used to meet on the day of Eid).” Further she wished everyone "Eid Mubarak" and also expressed that she misses Shabana. "Eid Mubarak sabko! Wishing better times for all. Shabana Amma, miss you and all our wonderful friends," the actress wrote.

Earlier this year, Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. A few days back, the actress had announced that she along with her husband have welcomed their first baby in May. Dia informed that the little one named Avyaan Azaad. In a long emotional post, Dia had also revealed that their son was born premature and is currently under the special care of tirelessly working doctors and nurses of Neonatal ICU.

Vaibhav also has a daughter, Samaira from his first marriage.

