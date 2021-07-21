Dial 100 Trailer: Neena Gupta and Manoj Bajpayee Film Promises an Entertaining Thriller

After releasing the motion poster of Dial 100 which created a lot of buzz and excitement, ZEE5 has now released the trailer of its much-anticipated original film. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles, Dial 100 is directed by Rensil D’Silva. The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 6th August.

The trailer opens in the Police Emergency Call Centre where Manoj Bajpayee’s character Nikhil Sood receives a call from a woman who is grieving the loss of a son and is now on a mission to seek justice. This woman in question is Neena Gupta’s character Seema Palwa in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also sees Sakshi Tanwar in a crucial role as Nikhil Sood’s (Manoj Bajpayee) wife who too gets pulled into the mess.

The trailer builds intrigue and leaves many questions unanswered - what is Seema Palwa (Neena Gupta’s character) planning to do with a gun, why is she threatening Nikhil Sood to help her seek revenge and how does Nikhil Sood get himself out of the situation?

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee shared, “It’s a unique film with lots of twists and turns which will engage the audience till the end. I am feeling quite kicked about the fact that the announcement itself has generated so much interest and excitement. Dial 100 was an experience for me and I am sure that the audience will have the same feeling after watching it."

Sakshi Tanwar said, “I jumped at the opportunity of working with Rensil Sir, Manoj Sir and Neena Ji as this is a dream team."

“When we make a film on a story which revolves around just one night, we have to ensure that there’s never a dull moment. That’s what Dial 100 promises from start to end – an entertaining thriller with stellar performances, an engaging narrative and some jaw-dropping moments. I am happy that I was able to bring it all together in the form of Dial 100," shared director Rensil D’Silva.

Dial 100 is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.

